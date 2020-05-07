Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) gets College Football offer from the Catawba Indians

Johncarlos Miller II, the 6’4/225 rising senior with the Class of 2021 at James B. Dudley High School, has received a college offer from the Catawba Indians…

Miller is listed as a Tight End and Offensive Lineman on the Dudley MaxPreps roster….If he chooses Catawba, he would join former Dudley Panther Landon Johnson, in Salisbury, with the Indians…

Johnson will be a rising sophomore this upcoming season for Catawba and he is projected to be starter at linebacker, for the Indians…Miller would have his chance to hit the O-line(TE) for the Catawba College Indians…Miller would join Catawba in the fall of 2021…

Johncarlos Miller II today on Twitter:

@j2manmillerlessed to receive an offer from

@CatawbaFootball

I want to thank:

@Coachcjwalker

@CoachPang

@Coach_Weycker

@AntonioHall336

@DBoyzFootball

@mrap2107