Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) gets College Football offer from the Catawba Indians
Johncarlos Miller II, the 6’4/225 rising senior with the Class of 2021 at James B. Dudley High School, has received a college offer from the Catawba Indians…
Miller is listed as a Tight End and Offensive Lineman on the Dudley MaxPreps roster….If he chooses Catawba, he would join former Dudley Panther Landon Johnson, in Salisbury, with the Indians…
Johnson will be a rising sophomore this upcoming season for Catawba and he is projected to be starter at linebacker, for the Indians…Miller would have his chance to hit the O-line(TE) for the Catawba College Indians…Miller would join Catawba in the fall of 2021…
Johncarlos Miller II today on Twitter:
@j2manmillerlessed to receive an offer from
@CatawbaFootball
I want to thank:
@Coachcjwalker
@CoachPang
@Coach_Weycker
@AntonioHall336
@DBoyzFootball
@mrap2107
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.