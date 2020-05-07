Kim Strable Named Director of Athletics at Greensboro College

Kim Strable Named Director of Athletics

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College welcomes back Hall of Famer Kim Strable as director of athletics, a position he previously had held for 20 years.

In that role, he will oversee the college’s 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program, ensuring compliance with NCAA rules and regulations. He will begin his duties in June.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kim Strable back to Greensboro College and the athletic department,” said college President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D. “In such an uncertain time for college athletics and for colleges and universities generally, it’s great to have an experienced, accomplished, and steady hand on the helm.”

Strable comes to Greensboro College from the Greensboro Sports Foundation, where he has served as deputy director since January 2019. Previously, he had served for nine years as president of the Greensboro Sports Commission, helping secure and service sporting events to produce a strong economic impact for Greensboro and the Triad.

Prior to that, Strable served for 20 years as Greensboro College’s athletics director and coached men’s and women’s tennis. For his athletic department service, he was inducted into the Greensboro College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

Strable is credited with introducing the combining of NCAA men’s and women’s soccer Final Fours at one neutral site. Greensboro was the first to host the combined men’s and women’s national soccer championships in 2004 and repeated in 2005, 2008, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The neutral site championship model — often involving multiple sports — is now commonplace in NCAA Divisions II and III and eventually led to the creation of the “Championship City” concept employed by the NCAA. The NCAA Division III Soccer Championships are scheduled in Greensboro through the 2021 championships at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Soccer Stadium.

Strable was a team member for the 2016 U.S. Masters Games “World’s Best New Event,” awarded by Sports Event Magazine, and for the “Event of the Year” for the 2015 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Strable has earned Certified Sports Event Executive status from the National Association of Sports Commissions and has served since 2015 as an Adjunct Professor in Event Management at High Point University.

Strable has served on local and regional boards and commissions throughout his career. He currently is a member of the N.C. Sports Association, the Greensboro Sports Council, the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame Board, the Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation Board of Directors, and a committee member for the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Athletics Advisory Committee.

He holds a B.A. in speech communication and physical education from Albion College and an M.A. in physical education from Western Michigan University.

