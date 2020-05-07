NFL News:Carolina Panthers release 2020 Regular Season Football Schedule(Panthers due up at Home on September 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
Schedule coming in tonight/Thursday from www.wxii12.com:
(Schedule posted as it showed up on Twitter.)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
The Carolina Panthers released their 2020 regular season schedule and will begin and end at home for the second year in a row.
The following is the schedule for the Panthers:
Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Las Vegas Raiders
Sept. 20 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sept. 27 @ 4:05 p.m. – Away – San Diego Chargers
Oct. 4 @ 1 p.m. – Home – St. Louis Cardinals
Oct. 11 @ 1. pm – Away – Atlanta Falcons
Oct. 18 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Chicago Bears
Oct. 25 @ 1 p.m. – Away – New Orleans Saints
Oct. 29 @ 8:20 p.m. – Home – Atlanta Falcons
Nov. 8 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Kansas City Chiefs
Nov. 15 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Detroit Lions
Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Minnesota Vikings
Dec. 13 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Denver Broncos
Dec. 19/20 @ TBD – Away – Green Bay Packers
Dec. 27 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Washington Redskins
Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. – Home – New Orleans Saints
Pre-season games for the Panthers include games against the Jaguars, Patriots, Ravens and Steelers. The dates and times for the games have not been announced besides the Ravens game, which is 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
The season opener is against the Raiders, there is a bye in Week 13 and the regular season ends against the division rival Saints.
The Panthers will also take on the defending Super Bowl Champs when they travel to Kansas City in Week 9.
While the NFL is planning a full 2020 season as scheduled, there are increases in safety measures in places for all players, team personnel and fans because of the coronavirus. The NFL said it will fully comply with all government regulations, with the league and teams ready to make schedule adjustments on the advice of public health professionals.
CLICK HERE for WXII TV 12…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.