NFL News:Carolina Panthers release 2020 Regular Season Football Schedule(Panthers due up at Home on September 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

Schedule coming in tonight/Thursday

(Schedule posted as it showed up on Twitter.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The Carolina Panthers released their 2020 regular season schedule and will begin and end at home for the second year in a row.

The following is the schedule for the Panthers:

Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Las Vegas Raiders

Sept. 20 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 27 @ 4:05 p.m. – Away – San Diego Chargers

Oct. 4 @ 1 p.m. – Home – St. Louis Cardinals

Oct. 11 @ 1. pm – Away – Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 18 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Chicago Bears

Oct. 25 @ 1 p.m. – Away – New Orleans Saints

Oct. 29 @ 8:20 p.m. – Home – Atlanta Falcons

Nov. 8 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 15 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Detroit Lions

Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 13 @ 1 p.m. – Home – Denver Broncos

Dec. 19/20 @ TBD – Away – Green Bay Packers

Dec. 27 @ 1 p.m. – Away – Washington Redskins

Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. – Home – New Orleans Saints

Pre-season games for the Panthers include games against the Jaguars, Patriots, Ravens and Steelers. The dates and times for the games have not been announced besides the Ravens game, which is 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

The season opener is against the Raiders, there is a bye in Week 13 and the regular season ends against the division rival Saints.

The Panthers will also take on the defending Super Bowl Champs when they travel to Kansas City in Week 9.

While the NFL is planning a full 2020 season as scheduled, there are increases in safety measures in places for all players, team personnel and fans because of the coronavirus. The NFL said it will fully comply with all government regulations, with the league and teams ready to make schedule adjustments on the advice of public health professionals.

