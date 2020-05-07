Northern Guilford HS Baseball Seniors headed to College to continue their Baseball Careers:Hank Dodson to Dixie State University and CJ Thousand to West Virginia Tech

**********Hank Dodson, from Northern Guilford High School named a Presidential Scholar, and will attend Dixie State University where he will also play baseball….**********

Congratulations to Hank Dodson for being named a Presidential Scholar to attend Dixie State University where he will also play baseball. We are so proud of your hard work and accomplishments. @hank_dodson17 pic.twitter.com/cpvTZk7Ap5 — Northern Baseball (@Diamond_Hawks) May 7, 2020

Dixie State University (DSU or, colloquially, Dixie) is a public university in St. George, Utah, in the state’s Dixie region. The university offers 4 master’s degree, 45 bachelor’s degrees, 11 associate degrees, 44 minors, and 23 certificates/endorsements. As of Fall 2019, there are 11,193 students enrolled at DSU, and the university has a 80% acceptance rate. The student body is 56% female and 44% male, and DSU is in the top three for diversity in the state of Utah, with 23% of the student body being minority students.

DSU’s 15 athletic teams compete in NCAA Division II and are collectively known as the Dixie State Trailblazers. The Trailblazers football team joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 2016, and the Women’s Swimming team competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference, but DSU’s 13 other teams belong to the PacWest Conference. Dixie State announced that the university will reclassify to NCAA Division I and join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) beginning in the 2020-2021 season. As the WAC does not sponsor football, Dixie State’s football program will compete as a FCS independent.

Dixie State University located in St. George, Utah

Type Public

Established September 19, 1911

President Richard Biff Williams

Academic staff 423

Students 11,193

Location St. George, Utah, United States

Campus Urban

* Main campus: 100.11 acres

* Off-campus property: 97.1 acres

Colors Red, White, and Blue

Nickname Trailblazers

Sporting affiliations

NCAA Division II – RMAC

NCAA Division I – WAC (2020)

Mascot Brooks the Bison

Website www.dixie.edu

**********CJ Thousand, from Northern Guilford High School will attend West Virginia Tech and play baseball…..

CJ Thousand will move on to attend West Virginia Tech and play baseball. Congratulations @CjThousand. Short season, but a long road of great things are ahead of you. pic.twitter.com/pKN6iO4Lcl — Northern Baseball (@Diamond_Hawks) May 7, 2020

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech, WVIT, WVU Beckley, or West Virginia Tech) is a public college in Beckley, West Virginia. It is a divisional campus of West Virginia University.

The college was founded in 1895 in Montgomery, West Virginia as the sub-collegiate Montgomery Preparatory School for West Virginia University. In 1917, it was separated from WVU and renamed the West Virginia Trade School. Next, in 1921, it reached the junior college level as the New River State School. It became a four-year college as New River State College in 1931 and was renamed the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1941. It began to grant engineering degrees in 1952.

West Virginia Tech added a community college in 1966. It began granting the master’s degree in engineering in 1978, but no longer offers graduate degrees. WVU Tech’s community college component was separated from WVU Tech in 2004 and WVU Tech is now part of West Virginia University.

The athletic teams are known as the Golden Bears and historically competed in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) with the other small colleges in the state until 2006, when it could no longer maintain that level of competition. After a time as an independent and as a member of the Mid-South Conference within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), it joined other NAIA independent schools of the Association of Independent Institutions (AII). In the fall of 2015 it joined the River States Conference, which had been known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) before the 2016–17 school year. Men’s sports include baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and wrestling; while women’s sports include basketball, cross country, soccer, softball, swimming and volleyball. Football was dropped as a result of the Revitalization Study after 2011.

The sports at WVU Tech have been very successful over the years. The men’s basketball team has won the WVIAC and has been successful in the Mid-South Conference. They were runners-up in the AII Tournament in 2013. They have also been to the NAIA Nationals over the years. The women’s basketball team won the AII Championship in 2013 and went to the NAIA National Championships that year.

The men’s soccer team won the USCAA National Championship in 2013 and 2014. They also were runners-up in the USCAA National Championship in 2012.

West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Motto Be Big Here

Established 1895

Interim Campus President Gerald Lang

Academic staff

177 total

(120 full time)

(57 part time)

Students 1,106

Location Beckley, West Virginia, United States

Campus Rural, 200 acres

Colors Navy blue and Gold

Athletics NAIA

Nickname Golden Bears

Mascot Monty

Website www.wvutech.edu