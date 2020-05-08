Greensboro Bison Baseball hoping to get started in June:Interest Meeting for 12 and Under Players will be in late May

The Greensboro Bison Baseball Season is hoping to get started in June…..There will be an interest meeting for the 12 and Under players coming up in late May…

**********Greensboro Bison Baseball Season**********

They are looking for 12 and Under Players for the Upcoming Season

1)Greensboro Bison Baseball is looking for Dedicated Players with a heart for the game…

2)All Greensboro Bison Baseball practices will be in Greensboro…

3)Greensboro Bison Baseball will play Top Gun and USSSA Tournament…

4)Greensboro Bison Baseball team(s) interest meeting will be held in late May…

To learn more, follow Samantha Wilkerson and JB Baynes on Facebook…..Plus contact Greensboro Bison Baseball at gsobisonbaseball@yahoo.com…The intro in for the Greensboro Bison Baseball website can be reached when you CLICK HERE.