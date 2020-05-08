Philip Rivers(N.C. State) has been named the new Head Football Coach at Alabama High School:PR must finish his NFL duties, before assuming new role at St. Michael Catholic High School
Philip Rivers will be the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala., pending his retirement from the NFL — whenever that happens.
The news was announced at a 10 a.m. press conference at the school today. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will be the interim coach. Rivers will take over when his NFL career ends.
Rivers, a 16-year NFL veteran, signed a contract for the 2020 season to quarterback the Indianapolis Colts. He was an All-State quarterback for his dad, Steve Rivers, at Athens High School in 1999 and played his college football at N.C. State.
“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said. “I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!”
CLICK HERE to read more from Ben Thomas at al.com/highschoolsports….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.