Proud of “The Gat Man”, he stuck to the Plan and got the Job Done:Simeon Gatling(Dudley HS) a graduate of Morgan State University

He played football for the James B. Dudley High School Panthers….He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and he played football for the UNC Tar Heels…

He left UNC for Iowa Western Community College, and then came back east to attend and graduate from Morgan State University…

He played football at Dudley, UNC, Iowa Western CC, and then for the Morgan State Bears…

The 5’10/200 pound defensive back saw plenty of playing time, at three different levels in college football career, and now he has a new position…..College Graduate…

Just saw it on Twitter last night…“The Gat Man”, Simeon Gatling, from Greensboro, N.C., is 2020 Graduate from Morgan State University…

Check out the word, in Simeon Gatling’s own words from Twitter….

My undergraduate journey has been far from easy. Going from having a 1.7 GPA my first fall semester at UNC with football and my scholarship being in jeopardy to graduating from Morgan State with a 3.7 GPA is all God. I thank you Lord for placing me in the position I’m in today….