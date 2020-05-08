“The Morning Run”:Champs/Tramps Like Us, Baby We Were Born to Run

Another busy day, out there on the “Friday Morning Run” and we were able to make the most of it…Today was sort of a humid day, and you would think the temps were down, but the air was actually fairly warm and thick…

The air being warm, almost made me feel like I was heading into St. Elmo’s Fire, and when I looked up later on, John Parr was already there in St. Elmo’s Fire, where things were really heating up….Click Below for this video show…Here we go…



The real theme of today’s “Friday Morning Run Show” was BORN TO RUN and Bruce Springsteen has said it best, with his tune of the same name, “Born To Run”…Bruce said, “Tramps like us, Baby We Were Born to Run”…Springsteen also said that we were all winners and there we no losers, and I hope he is right about that…But, as for today, “Baby We Were Born To Run”, and we like to adjust the theme and say “Champs Like Us, Baby We Were Born to Run”…With 43 million views, this video show can’t be all wrong….Check out the song, when you Click On Below…



Every time you take off on one of these runs, it is sort of like a “Run for the Roses”…In the song, Dan Fogelberg phrased it well when he said, “It’s a Chance of a Lifetime, in a Lifetime of Chance”…ABC Sports commissioned this song, “Run for the Roses”, as the official song of the Kentucky Derby, and it does carry the mantra well, and well, let’s let Dan take it from here..Click On Below, and it is time for the video show…



You never know, each run you take could be your last dance …Could be like the Michael Jordan documentary, “Last Dance”….So let’s bring in the ‘Queen of the Last Dance’ and she is back with us again this week, and for Michael and the Jordanaires, here’s Donna Summer and her spin on “The Last Dance”….Click On Below and you are on the video show…We have it for you, “The Last Dance”…..



Time to get off of the dance floor and get back on the road, and when it is all said and done, we just have to “Run, Run, Run, and to push us into a mode of RUN, RUN, RUN, we have Jo Jo Gunne….We need to hit that low gear, as we head up that last hill, and all we can do is Run, Run, Run, and again to get it done, here’s Jo Jo Gunne, with his version of Run, Run, Run…Click on Below, and we are just about set to go….Run, Run, Run, by Jo Jo Gunne…



As we close today, we want to finish strong and give you a spiritual boost as we hit the finish line…When you are at the finish, and you just have to run to the last fire hydrant, which will be the marker that serves as your “Finish Line” for today, you in the end must turn it all over, and get the help you really need when you, “Run To Jesus”….When you are facing the real tough life challenges, that is about all you can really do….“Run To Jesus”…Time for a ‘come to Jesus meeting”…You just need to “Run To Jesus” and here is Francesca Battistelli to take us to the place where we can, “Run To Jesus”….Click Below for the video show, and this will be a good place to go for you….

