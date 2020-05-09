Lawsuit Filed Against Guilford County Schools in Sexual Assault Case involving Dudley HS assistant teacher and assistant basketball coach:Suit alleges Guilford County Schools “failed to take action”

Here is the latest news on the developing story involving former Dudley High School assistant teacher and assistant boys basketball coach Christopher Holland…We will work to add more on this story as new information becomes available…

Law firms file suit against Guilford County Board of Education in Holland case

Posted on May 8, 2020 by A.P. Dillon

Two Wilmington area law firms filed a civil class-action lawsuit Friday against the Guilford County Board of Education and the former Dudley High School coach and teacher’s assistant accused of sexually assaulting students.

The complaint has been filed by The Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C., and the Rhine Law Firm, P.C. Both firms ask that the media and public respect the privacy and sensitive nature of the injuries involved as more victims come forward.

The former teacher is Christopher Arnell Holland, age 37, who was arrested and charged in March with nine counts of sex acts with a student.

Additional victims have been identified and on Monday, May 4, new charges were added to Holland:

three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult

two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

one count of indecent liberties with a child

Holland served as a teaching assistant and assistant basketball coach at Dudley High School starting in Aug. 2014 through March 11, 2020, when he was apparently allowed by district officials to resign.

At the time of his arrest, he was being held under two secured bonds totaling $350,000. Those bonds were reduced to $200,000, but with the new charges added have been increased to $3.7 million.

The suit has been filed in Guilford County Superior Court under Case No. 20 CVS 4852 and alleges that Holland sexually abused and assaulted female students who were minors at the time. The suit also says it is seeking class-action certification on behalf of all of Holland’s victims, many of whom were aged 14 to 18 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

The complaint is holding the Guilford County Public Schools board liable for Holland’s actions. Allegations in the complaint include district administrators having knowledge of prior complaints about Holland’s inappropriate activities with students for up to two years prior to the incidents involving the current plaintiff and that they “failed to take action.”

“Since Holland’s arrest, parents and students have been at a loss to explain why he was allowed to remain employed,” said Joel Rhine, of the Rhine Law Firm.

In mid-April, the Rhine Law Firm issued a press release stating that “Our focus is on whether anyone employing Holland knew of his behavior and should bear any responsibility within our civil justice system to his victims.”

On May 6, the Rhine Law Firm reiterated they were looking into whether or not the district had prior knowledge of Holland’s activities or of abuse complaints spanning a 10-year period. In the May 6 press statement, the firm stated that the district had not received a response from the superintendent, Sharon Contreras.

“On April 14, we issued a Freedom of Information Act and Public Records request to Dr. Sharon Contreras, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools, for certain documents related to our investigation of the school board and Holland. To date, we have received no response,” said attorney Martin Ramey in the statement.

The case is still open. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2255.

There is no teaching license on file with the state for Holland and he is the tenth teacher arrest tracked by this website in 2020.

Here are the details on the case we had up here on this site earlier this week and also details from the case when it broke back on March 12…..

More details are coming and the investigation continues…We have been working hard tracking this one, and had much of this info ready for you, and needed to wait and share and here it is for now, and more charges may be forthcoming….This is the big story we were tracking all the way back into last week, again here is all we have for now, and we also go back to beginning, when this first broke back on March 12….

from WXII TV 12/www.wxii12.com:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —

A former Guilford County Schools employee is charged with additional sex crimes.

Christopher Holland was charged with sex acts with a student in March.

Detective said he had an inappropriate relationship with a former Dudley High School student.

According to a news release, investigators identified additional accusers and have now charged Holland with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives said there will be additional charges.

The incidents were reported to have occurred between 2017 and 2019, officers said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-225.

+++++++++++Here are the charges that came out about Christopher Holland back in March/on March 12:++++++++++

Former Dudley High teaching assistant/assistant coach accused of sex acts with a student:FOX 8 News Reporting

Posted by Andy Durham on March 12, 2020 at 8:45 pm under High School | Comments are off for this article | Edit

Former Dudley High teaching assistant accused of sex acts with a student

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Christopher Arnell Holland

from GreensboroSports.com:

Holland was a Dudley boys basketball assistant coach this past season, and was coaching the team as recently as two weeks ago, when Dudley was in the NCHSAA playoffs…We saw him last time, over at Southwest Guilford High School, when Dudley was playing the SWG Cowboys, in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament(A win by the Dudley Panthers)…He also coached AAU teams and he helped us set up the broadcast table on press row over at Dudley HS, for the Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford boys second half basketball game….

Former New York state resident, who came to Dudley HS as a student, back in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s, and was going to play basketball for the Dudley Panthers, but was ruled ineligible….

FOX 8 Report:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant is facing sex crime charges following an investigation, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of sex acts with a student.

On Aug. 13, 2019, the Greensboro Police Department received a report that a former student had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland, who was a teaching assistant at the school. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.

On Thursday, Holland was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

Greensboro police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2255.

++++++++++This Story also made its way all the way to the UK…Here is the report from The Sun, in England….+++++++++++

ARRESTED AND CHARGED High school teaching assistant, 37, is charged after former pupil accuses him of sex crimes

13 Mar 2020, 21:33

A HIGH School teaching assistant was busted after a former pupil accused him of sex crimes.

Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with an ex student.

Holland’s former student was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, the Greensboro Police Department said.

Cops received a report on August 13. 2019, about a former student at Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, having an inappropriate relationship with Holland, according to a Thursday news release.

Dudley High School Principal Rodney Wilds has since released a statement.

Wilds said: “We take these accusations very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms a student.

“We immediately contacted law enforcement and the person is no longer employed with the district.”

The school district confirmed Holland resigned on March 11 after working at the school since August 2014, according to CBS-affiliate WFMY-TV.

Holland was arrested and charged on Thursday with three counts of sex acts with a student.

The investigation, which is ongoing, suggests the possibility of more victims.

Posted on March 14, 2020 by A.P. Dillon

++++++++++++LadyLiberty1885.com A.P Dillon++++++++++

Guilford County schools teacher arrested for sex acts with a student

A Guilford County Public Schools teaching assistant was arrested Thursday, March 12 on suspicion of performing sex acts with a juvenile student in 2019.

Christopher Arnell Holland, age 37, is charged with nine counts of sex acts with a student. Per the records at Guilford County Jail, he is being held under two secured bonds totaling $350,000.

The charge is a Class G Felony carrying a sentence of 8 to 31 months per count.

Greensboro Police Department received a report in August 2019 that Holland had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a former student who attended Dudley High School. The student was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incidents.

Greensboro police say the case is not closed and there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2255.

According to a report by GreensboroSports.com, Holland was a boys basketball assistant coach this past season at Dudley High and was apparently coaching the team as recently as two weeks ago during the NCHSAA playoffs.

Holland was apparently a New York state resident, who came to Dudley HS as a student, back in the late 1990s to early 2000s, and was going to play basketball for the Dudley Panthers, but was ruled ineligible according to GreensboroSports.com.

The school district confirmed Holland resigned on March 11 after working at the school since August 2014. It is unclear at this time if Holland was given a background check.

“We take these accusations very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement and the person is no longer employed with the district,” said Dudley High School Principal Rodney Wilds.

There is no teaching license on file with the state for Holland and he is the tenth teacher arrest tracked by this website in 2020.

