NCCA East-West All-Stars Basketball Rosters for game in July at the Greensboro Colisuem:Simmons(SEG), Flowers(Grimsley HS) and Hampton(NWG) among the players you’ll see!!!

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star men’s and women’s basketball games to be played July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The games will feature some of the best recently graduated basketball players from around the
state.

**********2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball**********

West 

					
	        Ht.	Pos. 	High School	HS Coach
Player	
Nevaeh Brown	5'8	G	Mallard Creek 	Clarence Johnson
Jacee Busick	6'1	F	Glenn	        Melvin	Heggie
Brooke Byrd	5'10	C	Watauga	        Laura	Barry
Chyna Cornwell	6'3	C	Newton-Conover	Sylvia	White
Blaikley Crooks	5'9	F	Freedom 	Amber	Reddick
Aniya Finger	6’1	F	Hopewell 	Scott	Parkin
Josie Hise	5'7	G	Freedom 	Amber	Reddick
Nikya Lynch	5'9	F	RS Central 	Norman	Aiken
Evan Miller	5'11	G	Ardrey Kell	Jeff	Buseick
Kennedi Simmons	5'8	G	SE Guilford	Rachel	Clark

Head Coach:Brad Mangum West Caldwell
Asst. Coach:Amy Sarratt Southern Alamance

East 

					
	         Ht. 	Pos. 	High School	HS Coach	
Player  
Faith Blackstone 6'	W	Hillside 	Ovester	Grays
Makayla Everette 6'5	C	Beddingfield 	Debra	Pegram
Faith Francis	6'1	W	Westover 	Michael	Ferguson
Kelly Hagerty	6'1	F/C	Croatan 	Andrew	Gurley
Jamia Hazell	5'8	W	SE Raleigh	Nicole	Myers
Sheriece Jones	5'4	G	Kinston 	Christopher	Bradshaw
Hanna Malik	5'6	G	Athens Drive Magnet	Ally	Stephenson
Mia Seemadray	5'11	W	Eugene Ashley 	Adrienne Gale
Skylah Travis	6'3	C	Weldon 	        Grady	Williams
Kennedy Todd-Williams6'	G	Jacksonville	Monique Gidrey

Head Coach:Don Mooring South Lenoir
Asst. Coach: Andrew Gurley Croatan

**********2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Basketball**********

West 

							
Player		Wt.	Ht. 	Pos.	High School	HS Coach	
Ahmil	Flowers	181	6'4	S 	Grimsley	Darren	Corbett
Bailey	Gentile	185	6'3	G/F	Cox Mill 	Ty	Johnson
Chris	Hampton	205	6'2	G	Northwest Guilford	Lee	Reavis
Lane	Harrill	178	6'4	F	Cherryville 	Scott	Harrill
Avery	Keller	205	6'4	W	Hibriten 	Chad	Keller
Justin	Kuthan	205	6'6	P	East Lincoln	Jon	Hancock
Jalen	McAfee	184	6'5	S 	Northwood 	Matt	Brown
Wesley	Poindexter170	5'11	G	Cox Mill 	Ty	Johnson
Aaron	Ross	185	6'1	G	Northwood 	Matt	Brown
Isaac	Spainhour175	6'3	G	West Stokes	Dan	Spainhour

Head Coach: Sonny Scholfield Statesville
Asst. Coach: Billy Martin R.J. Reynolds

East

		
Player		Wt.	Ht. 	Pos. 	High School	HS Coach	
Dylan	Blake	160	6'	G	First Flight 	Chad	Williams
JaJuan	Carr	180	6'1	G	Pender 	Rayford	Hankins
Ricky	Council	200	6'6	G	Southern Durham	Gregory	Motley
Nick	Farrar	240	6'7	F	Apex Friendship	PJ	Lowman
Brandon	Johnson	200	6'8	F	Rolesville 	Thurman	Jordan
Chris	Nobles	195	6'6	F	Garner Magnet 	Kent	Bloms
Jadyn	Parker	180	6'10	C	West Brunswick	Aaron	Taylor
Keishon	Porter	190	6'5	G	SW Edgecombe 	Shelton	Langley
Samage	Teel	172	6'2	G	FarmVille Central	Larry	Williford
Justin	Wright	190	6'2	G	FarmVille Central	Larry	Williford

Head Coach: Eric Davis Laney
Asst. Coach: Bobby Williams Riverside Martin

