NCCA East-West All-Stars Basketball Rosters for game in July at the Greensboro Colisuem:Simmons(SEG), Flowers(Grimsley HS) and Hampton(NWG) among the players you’ll see!!!

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star men’s and women’s basketball games to be played July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The games will feature some of the best recently graduated basketball players from around the

state.

**********2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball**********

West

Ht. Pos. High School HS Coach Player Nevaeh Brown 5'8 G Mallard Creek Clarence Johnson Jacee Busick 6'1 F Glenn Melvin Heggie Brooke Byrd 5'10 C Watauga Laura Barry Chyna Cornwell 6'3 C Newton-Conover Sylvia White Blaikley Crooks 5'9 F Freedom Amber Reddick Aniya Finger 6’1 F Hopewell Scott Parkin Josie Hise 5'7 G Freedom Amber Reddick Nikya Lynch 5'9 F RS Central Norman Aiken Evan Miller 5'11 G Ardrey Kell Jeff Buseick Kennedi Simmons 5'8 G SE Guilford Rachel Clark

Head Coach:Brad Mangum West Caldwell

Asst. Coach:Amy Sarratt Southern Alamance

East

Ht. Pos. High School HS Coach Player Faith Blackstone 6' W Hillside Ovester Grays Makayla Everette 6'5 C Beddingfield Debra Pegram Faith Francis 6'1 W Westover Michael Ferguson Kelly Hagerty 6'1 F/C Croatan Andrew Gurley Jamia Hazell 5'8 W SE Raleigh Nicole Myers Sheriece Jones 5'4 G Kinston Christopher Bradshaw Hanna Malik 5'6 G Athens Drive Magnet Ally Stephenson Mia Seemadray 5'11 W Eugene Ashley Adrienne Gale Skylah Travis 6'3 C Weldon Grady Williams Kennedy Todd-Williams6' G Jacksonville Monique Gidrey

Head Coach:Don Mooring South Lenoir

Asst. Coach: Andrew Gurley Croatan

**********2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Basketball**********

West

Player Wt. Ht. Pos. High School HS Coach Ahmil Flowers 181 6'4 S Grimsley Darren Corbett Bailey Gentile 185 6'3 G/F Cox Mill Ty Johnson Chris Hampton 205 6'2 G Northwest Guilford Lee Reavis Lane Harrill 178 6'4 F Cherryville Scott Harrill Avery Keller 205 6'4 W Hibriten Chad Keller Justin Kuthan 205 6'6 P East Lincoln Jon Hancock Jalen McAfee 184 6'5 S Northwood Matt Brown Wesley Poindexter170 5'11 G Cox Mill Ty Johnson Aaron Ross 185 6'1 G Northwood Matt Brown Isaac Spainhour175 6'3 G West Stokes Dan Spainhour

Head Coach: Sonny Scholfield Statesville

Asst. Coach: Billy Martin R.J. Reynolds

East

Player Wt. Ht. Pos. High School HS Coach Dylan Blake 160 6' G First Flight Chad Williams JaJuan Carr 180 6'1 G Pender Rayford Hankins Ricky Council 200 6'6 G Southern Durham Gregory Motley Nick Farrar 240 6'7 F Apex Friendship PJ Lowman Brandon Johnson 200 6'8 F Rolesville Thurman Jordan Chris Nobles 195 6'6 F Garner Magnet Kent Bloms Jadyn Parker 180 6'10 C West Brunswick Aaron Taylor Keishon Porter 190 6'5 G SW Edgecombe Shelton Langley Samage Teel 172 6'2 G FarmVille Central Larry Williford Justin Wright 190 6'2 G FarmVille Central Larry Williford

Head Coach: Eric Davis Laney

Asst. Coach: Bobby Williams Riverside Martin