Traveling from Benjamin Parkway to Westridge Road by way of Gracewood is a LONG Haul!!!

Took off on the morning exercise trail this morning and made the trek from Benjamin Parkway to Westridge Road, by way of Gracewood Drive/Street…

Started out on Benjamin Parkway, then headed on over to Gracewood and you cross over Holden Road, stay on Gracewood and then just keep on going to you end up over at Westridge Road…

You have Gracewood, Edney Ridge, Robin Hood, Trekwood, Blackwood, Woodchuck, there were all kinds of streets out there, but the main route/stretch was Gracewood…

Had never been all the way through on that route, but made it today and let me tell you, there-and-back is a long haul…

Got in some good exercise, and that is the key to the overall life-is-good plan….Keep the treks over the trails going on…

Benjamin Parkway to Gracewood, and then on over to Westridge Road and back, a good way to get the blood and juices flowing…

(On the Road, with Andy Durham)