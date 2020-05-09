We’re proud of our Local Athletes who are now College Graduates:Looking at Locals from Greensboro College, Western Carolina University and The North Carolina School of Law

KJ Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, the son of former UNCG point guard Keyford Langley, and the point guard for the Greensboro College basketball team, has graduated from Greensboro College…And Congrats to KJ Langley!!!!!

The Twitter talk….

I’m officially a graduate from Greensboro College! All praise to the Lord!

The twitter photo of K.J. Langley:

I’m officially a graduate from Greensboro College! All praise to the Lord! ????? pic.twitter.com/bVxYFJLb77 — KJ Langley (@SelfMade_hooper) May 10, 2020

from Keyford Langley, K.J.’s dad and that former UNCG point guard on Twitter:

Salute to my son

for earning a Bachelor’s degree from Greensboro College. Words can’t express how proud we are of you. Keep running your race.

+++++++++Interview with K.J. Langley at Shane’s Rib Shack, back when K.J. was playing high school basketball for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys….++++++++++



Connell Young, the former Dudley Panthers’ running back and a 4-year running back for the Western Carolina Catamounts, #5 Connell Young has graduated from WCU….And Congrats to Connell Young!!!

from Connell Young on Twitter:

Connell Young football photo from Twitter…..

Connell Young on Football in Focus from the Shane’s Rib, back when Connell Young was a running back for the Dudley Panthers…



Rocco Scarfone, the former QB for the 3-AA State Champion Northern Guilford Nighthawks and the former defensive back for the East Carolina Pirates, has graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School…And Congrats to little Rocco, Rocco Scarfone!!!

Momma, I did it!

UNC School of Law

Congratulations, UNC School of Law Class of 2020.

*****You’ve worked so hard. You did it!*****

You are now

Rocco Scarfone football photo from Twitter, from his time as a defensive back at East Carolina University…..