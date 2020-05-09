We’re proud of our Local Athletes who are now College Graduates:Looking at Locals from Greensboro College, Western Carolina University and The North Carolina School of Law
KJ Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, the son of former UNCG point guard Keyford Langley, and the point guard for the Greensboro College basketball team, has graduated from Greensboro College…And Congrats to KJ Langley!!!!!
KJ Langley
@SelfMade_hooper
I’m officially a graduate from Greensboro College! All praise to the Lord!
I’m officially a graduate from Greensboro College! All praise to the Lord! ????? pic.twitter.com/bVxYFJLb77
— KJ Langley (@SelfMade_hooper) May 10, 2020
from Keyford Langley, K.J.’s dad and that former UNCG point guard on Twitter:
Keyford Langley
@KeyfordLangley
Salute to my son
@SelfMade_hooper
for earning a Bachelor’s degree from Greensboro College. Words can’t express how proud we are of you. Keep running your race.
+++++++++Interview with K.J. Langley at Shane’s Rib Shack, back when K.J. was playing high school basketball for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys….++++++++++
Connell Young, the former Dudley Panthers’ running back and a 4-year running back for the Western Carolina Catamounts, #5 Connell Young has graduated from WCU….And Congrats to Connell Young!!!
from Connell Young on Twitter:
It’s Been Real
@WCU
Officially a WCUAlum!
It’s Been Real @WCU Officially a WCUAlum! ? #2020Grad ?????
— Connell Young (@Young_Connell5) May 9, 2020
Connell Young on Football in Focus from the Shane’s Rib, back when Connell Young was a running back for the Dudley Panthers…
Rocco Scarfone, the former QB for the 3-AA State Champion Northern Guilford Nighthawks and the former defensive back for the East Carolina Pirates, has graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School…And Congrats to little Rocco, Rocco Scarfone!!!
Rocco Scarfone
@Rocco10Scarfone
Momma, I did it!
UNC School of Law
@unc_law
Congratulations, UNC School of Law Class of 2020.
*****You’ve worked so hard. You did it!*****
You are now
@UNCLawAlumni
! #UNCgrad
