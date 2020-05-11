Alan Hooker(Eastern Randolph HS) was “One Bade Dude”, as the N.C. A&T QB!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on May 11, 2020 at 12:36 pm under Audio, College, High School, Video | Be the First to Comment

Check it out when you CLICK ON the video link below….Alan Hooker, from Eastern Randolph High School, going LONG, as the N.C. A&T QB and this TD pass completion, will show you, that Alan Hooker was “One Bad Dude”, back when he was quarterbacking the N.C. A&T Aggies….

