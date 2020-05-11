Alan Hooker(Eastern Randolph HS) was “One Bade Dude”, as the N.C. A&T QB!!!
Check it out when you CLICK ON the video link below….Alan Hooker, from Eastern Randolph High School, going LONG, as the N.C. A&T QB and this TD pass completion, will show you, that Alan Hooker was “One Bad Dude”, back when he was quarterbacking the N.C. A&T Aggies….
A few weeks ago, Greensboro native @AlstonHooker112 announced that he would follow in his father's footsteps & come to A&T to play quarterback. Last night, I dug in the crates & found some old footage of his legendary pops in action. Let me just say: Mr Hooker was one bad dude. pic.twitter.com/ICdReE2mXS
— BlueDeathValley.com (@BlueDeathValley) May 8, 2020
