NC3 Baseball Junior and Senior Teams have an Important Information Meeting Coming Up this Sunday May 17

**********Attention NC3 Baseball Junior and Senior Teams**********

There will be an important in-person parent/player meeting this Sunday May 17. Details are below.

Location: Deep River Rec Center 1525 Skeet Club Rd, High Point NC.

Parents will meet with our Athletic Director, Jim Goard. Players will meet with their coach.

We will be at the larger baseball field. If it rains we will be at a picnic shelter.

Times: We are breaking this down into small groups by school so that we can maintain a social distance and stick to groups of 10 or less. It is critical that everyone is on time and sticks to their assigned time. Please do not approach the meeting until your assigned time.

JUNIOR TEAM—Born 2003-2007

1pm: Eastern Guilford

1:30: Northern Guilford, Page and all private schools

2pm: Dudley, Grimsley, NW Guilford, NE Guilford, Southern Guilford

2:30: Western Guilford

SENIOR TEAM—Born 2001-2002

3pm: Western Guilford

3:30: NE Guilford, Eastern Guilford

4pm: Grimsley, NW Guilford, Northern Guilford and all private schools

4:30: Rockingham, SE Guilford, Dudley, Southern Guilford, Page

++++++++++If you cannot make it, please email Jim Goard at jim@jimgoard.com++++++++++