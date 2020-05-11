Otis Wins WWE Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday Night

from www.wwe.com and WWE on Twitter…..

Everything YOU need to know about the most unique #MITB in @WWE history is right here: https://t.co/9sF916nREW pic.twitter.com/4nc8Vow1qD — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. — Otis seized the moment to win the most unique Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match ever, and he did it all without even scaling a ladder.

The battle began in the weight room at WWE’s Corporate Headquarters, and the competitors quickly made use of their surroundings. Otis showed off his creativity, trapping AJ Styles under a bar with massive weight plates. Styles called out for Rey Mysterio to help him, but The Master of the 619 declined.

Styles eventually broke free and pursued Mysterio furiously before being stopped in his tracks at the sight of an Undertaker poster on the wall. A room equipped with a casket, urn and other reminders of The Undertaker continued to conjure bad memories of his Boneyard Match loss at WrestleMania, and he eventually found himself shut in the room after a devastating kick from Aleister Black.

Styles and Bryan brawl in Mr. McMahon’s office: WWE Money in the Bank 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)01:24

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles bring the chaos of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to Mr. McMahon’s office at WWE Headquarters. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Several Superstars from both the Men’s and Women’s Matches stumbled upon Paul Heyman about to enjoy a feast until Otis declared a food fight. Otis and Nia Jax emerged from the fray — only for Otis to later discover the cafeteria and a full spread of desserts, one of which he served face-first to former Raw and SmackDown General Manager John Laurinaitis.

Styles and Daniel Bryan even fought into Mr. McMahon’s office, receiving a fierce admonishment from The Chairman that temporarily put their fisticuffs on hold.

Once atop the roof, King Corbin launched Mysterio and Black out of sight. SmackDown’s Royal Highness battled with Styles atop the ladder, with both competitors unhooking the briefcase simultaneously until Elias emerged to gain retribution by smashing his guitar over Corbin’s back. Styles was unable to hold on to the briefcase, fumbling it below and directly into Otis’ hands in what could wind up as one of the most consequential twists of fate in WWE history.