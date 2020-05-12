Going Back to Old School Names from the Past:High School names that have come and gone and some are still around today(Connecting the Dots, to the Dot.com)
Bringing back the names from the past, and this category goes back a few years…
We have a few of the key names from when we studied these schools/teams in previous posts, but we have a lot of names that we still need to find….
What were the nicknames for the schools that have missing nicknames, and are we missing other/more schools???
See what you can contribute…..If you are not interested in posting here, hit us up at andy@greensborosports.com.
Here are the old school names we have so far, and some do have their nicknames listed, but we have a load of schools that still need to be reconnected to their nicknames….
Allen Jay Jaybirds
Aycock Rebels
Bessemer Whippets
Gibsonville Yellow Jackets…Eastern Guilford HS
Greensboro Purple Whirlwinds…..Grimsley HS
Guilford Hornetes…..Western Guilford HS
Stokesdale Blue Devils…..Now part of Northwest Guilford HS
Sumner Indians…..Southern Guilford HS
Alamance
Brown Summit
Colfax
Dudley….Dudley may have still been the Panthers back in the day, but not sure…..
Jamestown
McLeansville
Monticello
Nathaniel Greene
Pleasant Garden
Rankin
Sedalia
Summerfield
(What high schools did we have in High Point, back in these days?)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.