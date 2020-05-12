Major League Baseball hoping for Early July Return with Fan-Free Stadiums:Minor League Baseball can not make it with Fan-Free Stadiums

The word coming in early this week is MLB/Major League Baseball is hoping for a return of baseball in early July….

MLB would love to get going/throwing again right around America’s birthday on July 4….

A July 4 start would be a big spark in the return of baseball, but Major League Baseball would look to return with “Fan-Free Stadiums” and the money that makes this game spin, would have to come from TV revenue…

The revenue-split between the MLB players and the MLB owners will determine how quick this July 1 return proposal can be agreed upon…The big riff will come on how the money-split gets laid out…

How much of the TV money will the players get, and how much of the TV money will the team owners get??? If they can’t come together with an amicable agreement, and if the two sides remain split and far apart, then this could turn out to be a mess…

Baseball returns on July 1???

It all comes down to money, and if the minor leagues are to be brought back, then Minor League Baseball can not operate with “Fan-Free Stadiums”…

You could take the minor league teams and have them play a short-season developmental year, with no fans down in Florida, or out in Arizona, but if you bring/send the minor league teams to their regular home towns/cities like Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Durham, Charlotte, Kannapolis, Hickory, Asheville, Zebulon, Fayetteville, Kinston; if MILB returns to these towns and there are no fans, or limited crowds allowed, I don’t see this working…

The minor league teams have to have strong attendance to make/meet their bottom line…

If No Fans, then No Business and minor league baseball is just as much a business, as is Major League Baseball, if not more…Especially with NO TV money for the minor leagues…

The minor league teams have to have the fans, and in most cases, thousands of fans, just to survive….Again in the minor leagues of baseball, NO FANS, NO GAMES…..

Here is how the news is coming in this week on the return of Major League Baseball and this is coming in from ESPN.com…..

Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal that commissioner Rob Manfred plans to present to players today on a return-to-play scenario that aims to have baseball back in home stadiums by early July, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

The meeting between MLB and the MLB Players Association will set the stage for what both parties expect to be a contentious negotiation. Although MLB could benefit long-term from being the first American team sport to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, the logistics of starting the season remain convoluted and require player support.