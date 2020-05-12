Michael Jordan North Carolina Basketball Marathon to air on the ACC Network this Saturday May 16

**********ACC Network to Exclusively Air Classic North Carolina Basketball Games from 1983 and ‘84 Seasons**********

Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind Begins at Noon on Saturday, May 16

11 Consecutive Hours of North Carolina Basketball Games and Jordan Content

Exclusive One-Time Showing of MJ as a Tar Heel

Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina Leads the Marathon

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will exclusively air five North Carolina men’s basketball games from the 1983 and ‘84 seasons spotlighting legendary Tar Heel Michael Jordan on Saturday, May 16.

In cooperation with Raycom Sports, Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Jordan performances beginning at noon ET. The lineup includes the following North Carolina classic wins:

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | North Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 2, 1983)

All-American Sam Perkins scored 30 points and Jordan added 24 to lead top-ranked North Carolina to an 84-81 victory at Clemson.

4 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Feb. 10, 1983)

No. 1 North Carolina rallied back from a 16-point deficit with 8:43 to play to defeat No. 2 Virginia, 64-63. Jordan had 16 points and an iconic dunk in the comeback victory.

6 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

8 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

Additionally, ACCN will air Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina on May 16 at 11 a.m., in advance of the five-game marathon. The one-hour show will feature interviews with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, legendary players Sam Perkins, Muggsy Bogues and Ralph Sampson, and veteran sportscaster Billy Packer.

Arguably the greatest player in the game of basketball, Jordan helped the Tar Heels to the 1982 NCAA Championship and ACC Tournament title, as well as three straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. While at North Carolina, he earned national player of the year honors (1984), was a two-time consensus first-team all-American (1983, 84), ACC Player of the Year (1984) and a two-time first team all-ACC selection (1983, 84) before having one of the most decorated careers in NBA history.

The Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind precedes episodes 9 and 10 of the acclaimed ESPN Films 10-part docuseries The Last Dance on Sunday, May 17, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively on ESPN and ESPN2.