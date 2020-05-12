NCHSAA Could Allow Schools to return to the Fields with Summer Workouts on June 1

Have been talking to some local coaches, and their feeling was that the high schools might be forced to remain at their home base until July, and the Summer Workouts would have to be home-schooled until July arrives…

But we are seeing and reading today/Tuesday, that the NCHSAA might allow the return of Summer Workouts as early as June 1…That would be a plus for the area teams, and that would pretty much put/get the preseason football programs back on schedule…

Again we have been hearing the date July 1, but today, we are seeing from WRALSportsFan.com that June 1 may be the new target date for workouts at the schools to resume…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association could allow summer workouts to begin as early as June 1, as it expires the dead period that has been in place since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before summer workouts and other activities can resume though, state & local governments must give it the green light, including local school districts.

