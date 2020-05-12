Six Elon Programs Earn NCAA Academic Recognition

ELON, N.C. – Elon University had six of its athletic programs receive public recognition from the NCAA for their latest multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores as football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s cross country, softball and volleyball were honored on Tuesday, May 12.

“Year after year, we are very proud of the accomplishments our student-athletes are able to achieve in our classrooms while being Division I athletes,” said Elon Director of Athletics Dave Blank. “This APR result is a testament to their hard work and their commitment to strong academic performance and provides a great benchmark that consistently demonstrates that commitment.”

Five of the teams are repeat recipients after also earning recognition last year. Each year, the recognitions are awarded to teams with APRs in the top 10 percent of each sport. This year’s awards are compiled using the academic and retention rates for the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

Elon was tied for second among Colonial Athletic Association schools with William & Mary. UNCW led the league with seven programs recognized. This marks the sixth time since 2013-14 in which five or more teams have earned national recognition.

Multiyear APRs for all Division I sports teams, including the teams receiving public recognition, will be announced May 19.

Each year, the NCAA honors selected Division I sports teams by publicly recognizing their latest multiyear NCAA Division I APR. This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams that demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of students by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports.