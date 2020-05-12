“The Man”(Becky Lynch) leaving WWE to have a baby:Top Female Entertainer Gone!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch/”The Man” opened Monday night’s WWE RAW and announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

She then relinquished the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka, revealing that Sunday’s MITB Ladder Match was not for the women’s briefcase and title shot, but for the actual RAW Women’s Title.

Becky said she will miss the fans, but she’s off to be a mother.

Lynch, who has been engaged to marry Seth Rollins for several months now, had been champion since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019.

Becky Lynch reached out to her fans on Twitter, following Monday Night Raw:

