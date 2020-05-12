“The Man”(Becky Lynch) leaving WWE to have a baby:Top Female Entertainer Gone!!!

from WrestlingInc.com/www.wrestlinginc.com:

Becky Lynch/”The Man” opened Monday night’s WWE RAW and announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

She then relinquished the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka, revealing that Sunday’s MITB Ladder Match was not for the women’s briefcase and title shot, but for the actual RAW Women’s Title.

Becky said she will miss the fans, but she’s off to be a mother.

Lynch, who has been engaged to marry Seth Rollins for several months now, had been champion since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019.

Becky Lynch reached out to her fans on Twitter, following Monday Night Raw:

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020