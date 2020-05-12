Three Former Northern Guilford Nighthawks take it to the next level:Going from high school, to college and beyond:Masters, Doctors and more Degrees

Three former Northern Guilford Lady Nighthawks got their graduate level degrees this weekend. All three of these young ladies were outstanding basketball players for Coach Kim Furlough, at Northern Guilford High School….

Samantha/Sam Coffer got her medical degree from Chapel Hill/The University of North Carolina.

Alexis Robinson got her Pharmacy degree from Chapel Hill/The University of North Carolina.

Kelly Tessitore got her Masters degree in School Counseling from Clemson.

Here is the direct word from the Northern Guilford camp….Very proud of these Nighthawks!!!!!

We listed all three as former Northern Guilford Nighthawks, but to them and all of their teammates and classmates from years past, they will always be “Nighthawks for Life”…..

Very much a big part of the foundation of the successful girls basketball program at Northern Guilford, we do remember them all, back when they were with Coach Furlough…Samantha and Amanda Coffer, Kelly Tessitore back when she was teaming with Molly Tamaseb back in the day, and Kelly and Molly were quite the tandem in those days, plus Alexis Robinson was a very tough guard for the Nighthawks….Samantha/Sam Coffer went on to have a very successful college basketball career, for the Elon Phoenix…

Congrats to these three young ladies and thanks to Tom, for sending these news our way…..