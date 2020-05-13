NCHSAA honors Triangle Lacrosse Officials with Morris Walker Development Award

CHAPEL HILL – The Morris Walker Development Award was created to help recognize individuals and groups that have helped to build the endowment for the NCHSAA. Through the endowment, these groups and individuals help provide the exceptional quality of championships, scholarship and leadership programs we enjoy in North Carolina. This year recognizes a group, the Triangle Lacrosse Officials, who have contributed greatly to the NCHSAA through partnership in support of lacrosse and scholarship.

Since 2014, the Triangle Men’s Lacrosse Officials Association has been one of the top donors to the NCHSAA Lacrosse Scholarship and the Tony Cullen Memorial Scholarship which are awarded annually to one male and one female recipient each. In addition to recognizing academic and athletic achievement, the Tony Cullen Memorial Scholarship recognizes applicant’s ways of giving back to the game of lacrosse besides playing the game. Tony Cullen, a former Chapel Hill resident, played and coached lacrosse at Duke University in the 80’s and became an official in the early 90’s.

The Triangle Men’s Lacrosse Officials Association supports the game of lacrosse in any way they can. They are frequent fixtures at the NCHSAA Lacrosse Championships, working the gates and providing the support staff needed for a smooth event. The Triangle Men’s Lacrosse Officials Association embodies the spirit of development, both on and off the field.

Courtesy of James Alverson Director of NCHSAA Media