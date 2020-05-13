The American Hebrew Academy will Reopen in the Fall of 2021 as AHA International School

from The Rhino Times at www.rhinotimes.com:

The American Hebrew Academy, which closed suddenly in June 2019, has announced that it will reopen as AHA International School in the fall of 2021.

In September 2019, the American Hebrew Academy announced that it would reopen in the fall of 2020 under a new name and accepting non-Jewish students.

According to the press release announcing the new plans, the goal of the school will be: “To graduate globally minded, morally conscience students confident on their path to personal fulfillment and professional achievement, committed to improving the lives of others.”

Campus tours for prospective students will resume in September with the plan to start classes in August 2021.

