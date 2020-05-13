Top Young College Basketball Coaches:Wes Miller(37) tops the list of the Top 40 Under 40!!!

ESPN has come out with their list of Top 40 College Basketball Coaches, that are under 40 years of age…These are head coaches and assistant college basketball coaches, and UNCG’s Wes Miller tops the list of the Top 40 under 40…..Wes Miller is #1 and the UNCG Spartans’ head coach is at the top of his game….

Here is the ledger on Wes Miller from ESPN.com:

1. Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro (age: 37)

Three years after playing on a North Carolina team that captured the 2005 national title, Miller started his coaching career as an assistant at Elon in his mid-20s, and the No. 1 coach on our list hasn’t looked back. After accepting the head-coaching job at UNC Greensboro as a 27-year-old, Miller emerged as one of the top young coaches in college basketball. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Miller has amassed 104 wins in a stretch that includes the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 17 years (2018). — Myron Medcalf

CLICK HERE to check out the entire Top 40 under 40 List….All coming in from ESPN.com…

