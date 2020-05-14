Louisiana High Schools Can Begin Summer Workouts on June 8
Initially coming in from Twitter:
All Louisiana high schools can begin summer workouts on June 8 in groups of up to 25.
CLICK HERE for the document that details the info on the Louisiana High Schools returning to workouts and this coming in from the
LHSAA/Louisiana High School Athletic Association…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.