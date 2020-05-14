Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference 2019-2020 Award Winners
**********The Mid Piedmont 3A Conference has named the male and female athletes of the year and school sportsmanship winner for 2019 – 2020:***********
Female Athlete of the Year – Heaven Maness – Southwestern Randolph
Male Athlete of the Year – Shane Whitter – Burlington Williams
School Sportsmanship winner – Southwestern Randolph
Courtesy of Charlie Chapman
Mid Piedmont 3A Conference Commissioner
