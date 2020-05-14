Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference 2019-2020 Award Winners

Posted by Andy Durham on May 14, 2020 at 10:34 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

**********The Mid Piedmont 3A Conference has named the male and female athletes of the year and school sportsmanship winner for 2019 – 2020:***********

Female Athlete of the YearHeaven Maness – Southwestern Randolph

Male Athlete of the YearShane Whitter – Burlington Williams

School Sportsmanship winnerSouthwestern Randolph

Courtesy of Charlie Chapman
Mid Piedmont 3A Conference Commissioner

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top