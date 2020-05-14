Minor League Baseball Team(Kannapolis Cannon Ballers) Opens their Concession Stand for Lunch and Early-Evening Takeout

Posted by Andy Durham on May 14, 2020

Take Me Out to the Ball Game, how about Take-Out from the ballpark???

Yes, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Chicken Tenders, Fries and Nachos, and there you go, “Get It To Go”

Take-Out Ballpark Food now is available from Noon till 7pm, at the new Kannapolis Cannon Ballers stadium and you can go right up to the Concession Stand, on the Third Base Side of the ballpark and get your hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fries and nachos….

“Get-it-to-Go”, sounds like a fun idea coming from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, of the South Atlantic League…The Cannon Ballers, formerly known as the Intimidators, and going back even further, they were the Piedmont Boll Weevils

Now here comes the Cannon Ballers and here comes Lunch to go…

