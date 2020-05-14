Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) Class of 2022 gets College Basketball Offer from UNCG Spartans

Raven Preston getting it done, and getting it out there on Twitter today, that she has received a college basketball offer from the UNCG/University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans…Raven Preston, Class of 2022 Southeast Guilford High School Falcons girls basketball, and this kid can kick it up all over the place, in soccer too…

Raven Preston will be a junior for the SEG Falcons in 2020-2021 and in her first two high school seasons with the Falcons, SEG was (58-4) overall and SEG has won Back-to-Back NCHSAA 3-A Championships, although the title in 2020 was shared due to the Coronavirsus/COVID-19 Pandemic…

Preston is considered right now on most charts, to be among the Top Five(5) girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, when you look at/examine the current crop/field of players…

Raven averaged 14.2 points per game and 7.0 rebounds a game her freshman season, at SEG and in her junior season, her average jumped up to around 18.5 ppg…Preston averaged over 24 ppg during her 8th grade year, at the Southeast Guilford Middle School…

Preston is a player and she may have to bypass UNCG in the end, and move into the Atlantic Coast Conference/ACC or the Southeastern Conference/SEC…We shall see, but if UNCG has a good shot at this kid, they need to go ahead and lock her down now….Lock her down, tie her down, offer to let her play soccer too…I’m pretty sure UNC-Wilmington/UNCW has an offer on the board for Raven Preston, where they are offering to let her play both soccer and basketball in college…

If she wanted to play both in college fine, but if she could just focus on basketball, that would be better, and that might allow her to key in on the WNBA one day….You never know, Paris Kea, from Page High School, was able to go that route and hit the WNBA, with the Indiana Fever…

Right now we are doing all of the talking, so let’s let Raven Preston take over this conversation, and here’s what she was saying today on Twitter, and we first saw this news on Joe Sirera’s Twitter feed(N&R HSXtra)….