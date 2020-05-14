Western Guilford HS will have a new boys basketball coach in 2020-2021

Cleaver Rennie has been nominated to be the new head boys basketball coach at Western Guilford High School, and Coach Rennie will be the new man in charge of boys basketball at Western Guilford, in 2020-2021…

(Got the word on the coaching move this week from Western Guilford principal Pete Kashubara, and from Western Guilford HS athletic director Chris Causey….First got word there was a coaching change, when I was playing basketball outdoors last Sunday, at Jefferson Elementary School, and some WG Hornets were sharing that there had been a change. Able to get the details from WG AD Chris Causey and we share those with you here today, with background numbers on Coach Rennie from MaxPreps.com.)

Rennie was the head boys basketball coach at High Point Andrews High School for seven seasons, leading the T. Wingate Andrews boys team from 2012-2013 until the 2018-2019 season…Last season(2019-2020) Coach Rennie took the year off from coaching and taught math at Ferndale Middle School in High Point…

Cleaver Rennie was named the High Point Andrews High School 2011 Teacher of the Year.

Before arriving at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point in 2011, Coach Rennie was the head basketball coach at Aycock Middle for two years before coaching the JV team at Page High School.

He was also an assistant for two years under Robert Kent for the Page Pirates’ boys varsity basketball team.

Coach Rennie’s overall best season at High Point Andrews was 2016-2017, when his HP Andrews Red Raiders went (19-9) overall and finished (9-1) in the conference and the Red Raiders were the conference champions…For his seven seasons, Rennie went (43-31) in conference action and had two 9-win seasons in conference play…

This past season the Western Guilford boys basketball team was (4-21) overall and (0-10) in the conference…Former Western Guilford boys basketball coach Jerrod Harris will remain at the school, in a teaching capacity….