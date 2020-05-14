Western Guilford HS will have a new boys basketball coach in 2020-2021(We also look at the “WG Coaching Tree”)
Cleaver Rennie has been nominated to be the new head boys basketball coach at Western Guilford High School, and Coach Rennie will be the new man in charge of boys basketball at Western Guilford, in 2020-2021…
(Got the word on the coaching move this week from Western Guilford principal Pete Kashubara, and from Western Guilford HS athletic director Chris Causey….First got word there was a coaching change, when I was playing basketball outdoors last Sunday, at Jefferson Elementary School, and some WG Hornets were sharing that there had been a change. Able to get the details from WG AD Chris Causey and we share those with you here today, with background numbers on Coach Rennie from MaxPreps.com.)
Rennie was the head boys basketball coach at High Point Andrews High School for seven seasons, leading the T. Wingate Andrews boys team from 2012-2013 until the 2018-2019 season…Last season(2019-2020) Coach Rennie took the year off from coaching and taught math at Ferndale Middle School in High Point…
Cleaver Rennie was named the High Point Andrews High School 2011 Teacher of the Year.
Before arriving at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point in 2011, Coach Rennie was the head basketball coach at Aycock Middle for two years before coaching the JV team at Page High School.
He was also an assistant for two years under Robert Kent for the Page Pirates’ boys varsity basketball team.
Coach Rennie’s overall best season at High Point Andrews was 2016-2017, when his HP Andrews Red Raiders went (19-9) overall and finished (9-1) in the conference and the Red Raiders were the conference champions…For his seven seasons, Rennie went (43-31) in conference action and had two 9-win seasons in conference play…
This past season the Western Guilford boys basketball team was (4-21) overall and (0-10) in the conference…Former Western Guilford boys basketball coach Jerrod Harris will remain at the school, in a teaching capacity….
Andy Durham said,
On the Western Guilford boys basketball coaching tree, we can look all the way back to Hoyt/Allen/Casey Jones…Coach Jones had guys like Goose Tatum, Ray Coble, Mark Guenther and more….
Coach Jack Tesh came a little later and he took his teams deep into the playoffs, with guys like Jerry Russell, Jimmy Duncan and Chris Chavis…
After Coach Tesh, Western Guilford had Eddie Flinchum as their boys basketball coach…Coach Flinchum came to WG from Gibsonville HS, and he also helped coach football…We are thinking he was the boys basketball coach for about two years…
Later on Western had Coach Brett Stell leading the boys basketball team, then after Coach Stell, who was also the baseball coach, and Coach Stell led the Hornets to back-to-back 3-A State Baseball Titles, and after Coach Stell in basketball, WG had Shaun Quinn as the head coach for around four seasons, then there was a stint from head Hornets’ head coach Art Wade, and then we saw Coach Harris leading the Hornets…
There were probably a few more coaches in between, but we have the main menu of coaches up here for you…
Maybe things have changed now, but for a long time, Ray Coble had that spot on the record board, as the Western Guilford boys basketball all-time leading scorer….
Lots more names as far as players go, but we will let the ones we have up here now, do it for now…
The WG coaches again since 1969:
Hoyt/Allen/Casey Jones
Jack Tesh
Eddie Flinchum
Brett Stell
Shaun Quinn
Art Wade
Jerrod Harris
and now the new Hornets’ head man, Cleaver Rennie…
(I got some backup help on this WG Hornets’ coaching tree, from former WG Hornet boys basketball leader, Coach Brett Stell…Always good to have a backup plan, when you start a project.)
And there is Your WG Hornet’s Boys Basketball Coaching Tree…..
