2020 Associated Press All-State High School Basketball Teams for North Carolina, with Three Guilford County Players:Hayes(GDS), Simmons(SEG) and Preston(SEG)

The AP/Associated Press All-State High School Basketball Teams from the state of North Carolina came out this week, and Guilford County gets three reps/representatives on this unit…

One young man on the boys team, and that is Cam Hayes, from the Greensboro Day School…

Two young ladies have spots on the girls team, with senior Kennedi Simmons and sophomore Raven Preston, both from Southeast Guilford High School….

Cam Hayes playing for Coach Freddy Johnson, and both Simmons and Preston, played for Southeast Guilford Falcons’ coach, Rachel Clark…

The All-State teams are for the boys and girls selected by the AP/Associated Press, and from our area, you will also find Breon Pass, from Reidsville High School and Jacee Busick, from Glenn High School, in Kernersville….

Very strong representation from our local area and to see all of the details on these young basketball players and how they, and their teams did this past season, CLICK HERE….Picking up this post from Joe Sirera at the News and Record, with HSXtra.com and coming in from Twitter today….