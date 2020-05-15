NCHSAA/NCBCA cancels June Scholastic Basketball Recruiting Events

NCHSAA cancels June Scholastic Basketball Recruiting Events

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) will not hold the scheduled June Scholastic Basketball events that were planned to be held the final two weekends in June in Raleigh and Indian Trail, NC, respectively. Earlier, the NCAA extended their recruiting dead period for collegiate coaches at least until June 30, 2020.

Due to the inability for collegiate coaches to attend these events on the scheduled dates and the continued uncertainty about NC’s restrictions on mass gatherings, these basketball events will not be held on June 19 – 21 or June 26 – 28 . If the NCAA alters the recruiting calendar in such a way that a similar event could be held that also would meet NC’s COVID-19 guidelines at that time, there is a possibility a new event could be scheduled. We will monitor the situation and provide further updates should they become necessary.

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media Relations for the NCHSAA