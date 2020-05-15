The Morning Run:”Running Down the Road Trying to Loosen My Load”, so I can “Take It Easy”

Another Friday Morning Run, and time for another “Morning Run Show”…..

What struck my mind today, as I was running down the road??? It was the thought of “Running Down the Road Trying to Loosen My Load”, from that old Eagles tune, “Take It Easy”…That’s what we are all really trying to do…Loosen our Load/Lose some weight, and not put to much pressure on our feet, therefore/thus, “Take It Easy”….

Here are the Eagles to begin today’s show with “Take It Easy”….



At times your mind might start to drift and you will find yourself heading down “That Red Dirt Road”, that you knew back when you were a kid…I still remember back to when West Wendover Avenue was called “Red Road”…To take us back down that “Red Dirt Road”, here are Brooks and Dunn today…



When I look up to the sky, here in the month of May, I see these robins flying in the springtime…I will day dream and imagine that I am a robin too, and that I can fly….”Fly Robin Fly”, up into the sky…Nobody does it better than Silver Convention, and here they are today, with that rhythmic tune you all learned to love back in the day….

“Fly Robin Fly, up into the sky”, with the Silver Convention…



Running down the road like some kind of maniac, and some kine of crazy Runaway….”Runaway”, there’s a top tune from Del Shannon, from back in the late 60’s and this tune was once selling at the rate of 80,000 singles a day back then…Here is Del Shannon on the David Letterman Show, and we have the video, when you Click On Below…

Del Shannon and “Runaway”…..



Our spiritual tune of the day is from the Bowling Family and they have one heck of a song that can take you through the day and it might just take you away…It is called “The People That God Gives You”….The song tells us to “Love the People that God gives you”…Love the People that God gives you ’cause one day he’ll want them back…They will be gone…Makes you think, and it is a good tune to carry with you on “The Morning Run”

Here it is from the Bowling Family, “The People That God Gives You”….



Our Bonus Tune for “The Morning Run” today is by Michael Sembello and it is from the movie Flashdance with Jenifer Beals…This tune can really get you jumping and we will let it help us jump out of here today…If this song doesn’t get you moving, maybe nothing will…..Jenifer Beals is doing the jumping, to the tune “Maniac” and you just have to be a “Maniac” to keep doing this…

Here is Michael Sembello and Jenifer Beals with the honors of “Maniac”, from the movie Flashdance…

