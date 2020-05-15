The Virginia High School League/VHSL has cancelled all Summer Workouts and Activities:NO Summer Practices and Practice Can Not Begin until School Starts Back(Coach suggests Herschel Walker Workouts)

from Greg Giesen with the Virginian-Pilot online and CLICK HERE to see this article/post….

The Virginia High School League is taking no chances this summer with the coronavirus.

Despite Gov. Ralph Northam starting Phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening plan, the league has canceled all out-of-season practices and summer activities.

“The current relaxing of the Governor’s stay-at-home order applies only to businesses,” VHSL director of communication Mike McCall said in a release. “Schools remain closed and in-school facility use is off limits.”

Ocean Lakes football coach Joe Jones was surprised by the announcement.

“Wow. It’s disappointing for fall sports,” Jones said. “I’m disappointed on my end for football, but there’s a lot of other issues with school and trying to get school back on time. I said I was going to be optimistic about July 1 until I was told otherwise. I guess I was told otherwise.

“The positive spin on it is the season is not canceled,” Jones said. “Maybe there’s still hope that school gets started on time. We’ll get workouts in on time and get the season started.”

McCall said when Northam announces the reopening of schools and provides guidelines for it, the VHSL will draw up protocols for athletic activities.

“I think it’s the safest thing,” Maury football coach Dyrri McCain said. “The competitive side of me is upset, but real life is what’s more important and that’s the safety of the guys.”

The VHSL hasn’t allowed any competition since the Class 2 state championship basketball games on March 12. The spring sports season was canceled March 20, and on May 7 the league announced the conclusion to the 2019-20 season.

Oscar Smith football coach Chris Scott felt this was coming and believes once schools reopen, things will be different. He just doesn’t know what different is.

“You have to embrace the uncertainty,” Scott said. “We contact our guys to keep up with grades and schoolwork and do a lot of stuff over the phone and Zoom. We check up on the well-being of the kids and the families.”

One thing is for certain; When the practices do start, the players still need to be ready. Jones suggested they look at Herschel Walker’s workout, referring to the former NFL running back.

“As coaches, we’ll prepare as if we’re getting ready for July 30,” Jones said. “We’ll probably stress even more that they’re working out on their own. “