USATF Masters Outdoor Championships Cancelled for 2020:Event was scheduled for July 9-12 at N.C. A&T’s Belk Track inside BB&T Stadium

USATF Masters Outdoor Championships Cancelled for 2020

Greensboro, NC: Today USATF and the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee jointly announced the cancellation of the 2020 USA Track & Field Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships. USATF is committed to working with the Greensboro LOC on hosting future championships.

The 2020 USATF Outdoor Championships were scheduled to be held July 9-12, 2020 at North Carolina A&T State University’s Ike Belk Track at BB&T Stadium.

Hill Carrow, Chairman of the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee, said,

“As one can imagine, we are extremely disappointed that the USATF Masters Track & Field Championships had to be cancelled, but in the end this was the right decision. Greensboro will now look forward to hosting the USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in a future year.”

Jerry Bookin-Weiner, Interim Chair of the USATF Masters Track & Field Committee said,

“On behalf of the USATF Masters Committee and our Greensboro Host Organization, we want to emphasize that our number one priority is the health and well-being of all participants in our USATF Masters Outdoor Championships. With that objective in mind, and given the great uncertainty and concern surrounding the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic, we jointly determined that it is in the best interests of everyone involved to cancel the Outdoor Championships this year.”

About USA Track & Field: USA Track & Field (USATF) is the National Governing Body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF encompasses the world’s oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country’s #1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit www.usatf.org.

About the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee: The Greensboro Local Organizing Committee for the 2020 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships, led by Sports & Properties, Inc., a North Carolina-based sports marketing and management company, is a collaborative effort among North Carolina USATF, North Carolina A&T State University, Sports & Properties, Inc., and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information on the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee and Greensboro, NC, visit our events page at www.sportsproperties.com or use this link:http://sportsproperties.com/Events/2020USATFMastersOutdoorNationalChampionships.aspx.