FOX 8 Senior Sendoff Features Kennedi Simmons, from Southeast Guilford High School Girls Basketball Team
Kennedi Simmons is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School. Kennedi is on the A-Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the National Society of High School Scholars.
She is also a member of the 2019 State Champion Southeast Guilford Lady Falcons Basketball Team, and will hopefully have a chance to play for the 2020 Championship.(Southeast Guilford HS declared Co-Champs with E.E. Smith HS of Fayetteville in 2020.)
Kennedi will be attending Winston Salem State University as a member of the Lady Rams basketball team.
