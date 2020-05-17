Jeremy Level(Page HS) graduates from Appalachian State University

Great news as Jeremy Level is now a proud graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

Jeremy Level played high school football at Page High School, where he was a defensive back and he carried his football skills with him to Appalachian, and he played college football for the Mountaineers…

Always good to see more of our locals graduating from college and from the local high schools, and we wish Jeremy Level the best, as he pursues his future vocations….

Maybe Jeremy will hit the radio waves like his dad did back in the day, for WEAL, WQMG and WNAA locally…Jeremy’s dad, Joseph Level, was the man on local black gospel radio for many years, and was loved by his large radio audience…

Again, Best of Luck to Jermey Level, and to the Level Family, and I just want you to know that they put one local town on the map here in the Triad, and that would be Level Cross, North Carolina….

(The Level Cross history lesson/view is that of GreensboroSports.com and not necessarily the view of the citizens of Level Cross, N.C., but it sure sounds like a great historical background check.)

Level Family also renowned for the “Josh Level Classic” which has raised tons of funds for local charities over then years, and the “Josh Level Classic” was started seven years ago by Kanayo Obi-Rapu…

RIP:Josh Level…..

Moving Forward Jeremy Level:

Congrats to Jeremy Level, App State Class of 2020! ?#GoApp pic.twitter.com/6XdpLrPEYi — App State Football (@AppState_FB) May 16, 2020

++++++++++Also congrats to former Southeast Guilford High School wrestler Garrett Church, who just graduated, along with Jeremy Level, from Appalachian State University, where Garrett Church also wrestled in college.++++++++++