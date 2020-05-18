Congratulations to Harrison Kiser(Page HS), as he has completed his work at Guilford College:”Kiser the Kicker” now a Guilford College Grad

Congratulations to Harrison Kiser, from Page High School, as his work is done at Guilford College and he has his diploma, and the former Page Pirates kicker has got the job done…

“Kiser the Kicker” was the Guilford College Quakers’ kicker for extra points, their punter and at times their kickoff man….Kiser wore many hats in the kicking department for Page and he did the same yeoman’s role for the Guilford College Quakers…

A job well done, and congratulations on this young man’s graduation…