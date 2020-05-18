Thalia Carter(Northwest Guilford HS) to attend and play basketball for Young Harris College Mountain Lions this Fall

Thalia Carter, from the girls basketball team at Northwest Guilford High School, is on her way to Young Harris College in Young Harris, Georgia, where she will play college basketball this Fall…

Thalia Carter, an outstanding point guard, and part of the 2019-2020 NWG Vikings’ senior class that included Reagan Kargo(headed to Limestone College for college basketball), Megan Harkey(headed to Xavier University to play college basketball) and Hannah Baker(headed to N.C. State for academic studies)…

Northwest Guilford girls basketball coached this past season by Haley Hackett, and in the previous seasons that Thalia Carter was with the team, the Vikings were coached by Darlene Joyner…Carter was part of two NCHSAA 4-A State Champion teams while at Northwest Guilford HS…

Thalia Carter now on her way to Young Harris College for basketball….

Young Harris College is a private Methodist-affiliated liberal arts college in Young Harris, Georgia.

The school was founded in 1886 by Artemas Lester, a circuit-riding Methodist minister who wanted to provide the residents of the Appalachian Mountains with an education. The college was funded in part by production from an agricultural program, or college farm. Students who could not afford education were allowed to work on the farm to earn tuition.

Originally known as McTyeire Institute for the small village where the school was located, the college struggled for the first year until an Athens, Georgia, judge, Young L.G. Harris, donated enough money to keep the school open. The school was later renamed Young Harris Institute and became Young Harris College in honor of its benefactor, as was the surrounding town in 1895.

Since the early 1910s, YHC was a two-year school, granting associate’s degrees. In 2008, the college earned its four-year accreditation through regional accreditation organization, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and was approved to offer bachelor’s degrees in biology, business and public policy, English, and music. In February 2010, Young Harris’ accreditation was expanded to include communication studies, history, outdoor leadership, theatre, and musical theatre in the list of sanctioned bachelor’s programs.

Sharp Hall, built in 1912, houses the Office of the President, Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement, Office of Communications & Marketing, and the YHC Bookstore.

Young Harris College serves a student body population of over 1,100 students, with approximately 100 from the surrounding area. The college has stated its intent to increase enrollment to 1,200 over the next few years. To support this growth, Young Harris has begun to hire “significant new faculty [members]” and to “construct three major new facilities.”

From Twitter:

EXTREMELY blessed to announce that I will be attending Young Harris College in the fall! A big thanks to everyone involved in this long journey and i’m super excited to be a mountain lion!! @Coach_Huffman11 @YHC_Wbb @NWGuilfordWBB pic.twitter.com/qrpO8DP8Wg — thalia carter? (@thaliac60110898) May 18, 2020

Young Harris College

Former names:McTyeire Institute

Motto:Hic iuventus incenditur (Latin)

Motto in English: Here Youth is Inspired

Type:Liberal arts college

Established:1886

Religious affiliation:United Methodist Church

Endowment:US$100,000,000

President:Dr. Drew L. Van Horn

Academic staff: 134

Administrative staff:50

Undergraduates:1,425 (2020)

Location:Young Harris, Georgia, United States

Campus:35 acres, rural

Colors: Purple and White

Nickname:Mountain Lions

Website:yhc.edu