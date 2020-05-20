Elon Posts High Marks in Latest NCAA APR Report

ELON, N.C. – Elon University had four athletic programs – men’s cross country, softball, volleyball and women’s basketball – record perfect scores in the latest multi-year (2015-19) Academic Progress Report (APR) data released by the NCAA on Tuesday, May 19. The Phoenix also saw nine teams – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s track & field and volleyball – record a perfect single-year average in 2018-19.

“Today’s news continues to reflect the commitment to academic excellence by our student-athletes,” said Elon Director of Athletics Dave Blank. “It takes a great amount of effort and collaboration from our students, coaches and our academic support staff to achieve these goals and we are proud of all of their academic accomplishments.”

The latest report comes one week after six Elon teams earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for placing among the top 10 percent nationally in the classroom in the multi-year calculation for their sports. Overall, Elon increased its single-year APR average from 989 in 2017-18 to 991 in 2018-19. Thirteen programs exceeded the national multi-year average of 983 including baseball (988), football (988), men’s basketball (995), men’s cross country (1,000), men’s golf (994), softball (1,000), women’s basketball (1,000), women’s cross country (986), women’s lacrosse (998), women’s soccer (993), women’s tennis (992), women’s track & field (993) and volleyball (1,000).

The APR rating system is a real-time measure of eligibility, retention, and graduation of student-athletes. The most recent APRs are multi-year scores based on the last four reported academic years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19).