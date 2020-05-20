Looking for Coaches with Guilford County Connections:Found John Lawrence(former Southern Guilford HS Football) and Norman Weeks(former Page HS football)
Spoke to John Lawrence this week, and he is the former head football coach at Southern Guilford High School, and now Coach Lawrence is the Athletic Director at Cornerstone Charter Academy…Good to hear from him, and had not heard from Coach Lawrence, in quite a while…
Also learned that former Page High School assistant football coach Norman Weeks is now on staff at Grimsley High School…Coach Weeks was with Coach Kevin Gillespie at Page HS and also with Coach Gillespie at Asheboro High School and at Trinity High School…Good to have Coach Weeks back in the county, and he usually can be found working with the linemen…
