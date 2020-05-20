Looking for Coaches with Guilford County Connections:Found John Lawrence(former Southern Guilford HS Football) and Norman Weeks(former Page HS football)
Spoke to John Lawrence this week, and he is the former head football coach at Southern Guilford High School, and now Coach Lawrence is the Athletic Director at Cornerstone Charter Academy…Good to hear from him, and had not heard from Coach Lawrence, in quite a while…
Also learned that former Page High School assistant football coach Norman Weeks is now on staff at Grimsley High School…Coach Weeks was with Coach Kevin Gillespie at Page HS and also with Coach Gillespie at Asheboro High School and at Trinity High School…Good to have Coach Weeks back in the county, and he usually can be found working with the linemen…
Pirate alum said,
@andydurham word is myles crisp QB Southern Guilford enrolling @ HP Christian next school year
Andy Durham said,
That might be a good move for Myles….He will do well no matter what environment he is placed in…
The kid works hard and he has a great attitude….
Will be a loss for Southern Guilford, but they still have the McCourey kid and this might just work best for Myles…
Met him last year and again, he is a great young man and Myles comes from a very strong family and they will give him full support…
Wish him the best…
AD
