NCHSAA recognizes Gearef with 2020 Tradition Award

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2020 Tradition Award. This award is presented to a member of the NCHSAA corporate partnership family for outstanding service to the Association.

This year’s recipient is Gearef, formerly known as Honig’s, a long-time preferred vendor of officials’ wear for the Association, dating back to 2005. Tim Clougherty has been a friend, fan, and ambassador of the NCHSAA Officiating Division for many years.

His on-site merchandising service at State Rules Clinics, local association meetings and in-store/online service has been of great benefit to the officials representing our program. Not only offering discount pricing, but also packaging bulk purchases to benefit entire associations is just one of the many initiatives Gearef has provided to our officials. Tim also has volunteered to present at numerous meetings and clinics to share his experiences as an official in mentorship to our program.

“For many years Gearef has provided outstanding service to the NCHSAA officiating program,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “Tim Clougherty has been instrumental in supplying high-quality and affordable apparel, accessories and equipment for high school officials in our state. We are grateful to Gearef for their long-time support of the NCHSAA and its officiating program!”

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media Relations for the NCHSAA