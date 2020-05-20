NCPreps.com and Carolina Preps.com will operate as ONE beginning Today/May 20:Chris Hughes and Deana King discuss the merger

from Chris Hughes • NCPreps

Staff

Today marks the dawn of a new era in the state of North Carolina for prep sports fans. For over 30 years, NC Preps has been the name most synonymous with high school sports coverage in the Tarheel State. Founded by Arnold Solomon as the N.C. Prep Football News, NC Preps began as a print newsletter and annual media guide, and later became NCPreps.com, the very first web-based prep sports website in the state and one of the first in the nation.

For the past decade, NC Preps has been led by publisher Deana King, who took the reins from Solomon, and has carried on his legacy into the 21st century. King, who also is a key contributor for Rivals and Tar Heel Illustrated, has over 25 years of experience of covering prep sports in North Carolina.

CarolinaPreps.com was founded in 2007, but its roots date back to one of the pioneer websites in this state, NCHSFootball.com. Founded by former high school coach Chris Hughes, Carolina Preps solidified itself as one of the top sources for news and information in the state.

***********Beginning on May 20th, these two media outlets will unite and cover the state of North Carolina as NCPreps.com and will continue being one of the flagship prep sports websites in the Rivals.com network.***********

“I’m so excited about this upcoming venture with Chris Hughes and Carolina Preps,” states NCPreps.com publisher Deana King. “We both love high school sports and feel that this will benefit the coaches, players, and the fans of prep sports in North Carolina.”

By joining forces, these two media powers will bring their knowledge of the state, its communities, its athletes, its coaching, and their expertise in college recruiting together under one roof to best serve the state of North Carolina.

“For most of my life, I have idolized the work of NCPreps founder Arnold Solomon, and I’ve known first-hand how strong the NCPreps brand was as I’ve competed with them for viewership over the past decade,” says CarolinaPreps.com founder Chris Hughes. “To me, the partnership is a natural fit and it is our way to work together to best serve our great state and the prep sports community.”

Stay tuned as NC Preps announces more news pertaining to this partnership, and lays out its 2020 coverage plans.