Recognizing the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede comes from Cornerstone Charter Academy

Swimming
Caroline Cochrane – UNC-CH
Kaitlyn Finberg – UNC-C
Deanna Johnson – Firefighting
Rebekah Kirkman – UNC-CH
Leah Resler – UNC-CH
Johanna Sturges – UNC-G
Katie Wilkins – UNC-W
Zach Bousmaha – UNC-G
Golf
Robert Davis – Auburn
Women’s Tennis
Arizona Poole – UNC-G
Preston Hawkins – Peace College (playing softball)
Mica Patterson – Appalachian
Ashleigh Tyree – WCU
Men’s Soccer
Jackson Councilman – NC State
Nic Kissam – UNC-G
Lincoln Vasquez – GTCC
Women’s Soccer
Katie Wilkins – UNC-W
Leah Resler – UNC-CH
Madison Duncan – US Air Force
Maddie Council – Greensboro College (playing soccer)
Rebekah Kirkman – UNC-CH
MacKenzie Palma – Elon
Jordan Soloman – Greensboro College
Women’s Basketball
Priya Hairston – UNC-G
Ashleigh Tyree – WCU
Anna Fink – UNC-W
MacKenzie Palma – Elon
Ketedra Bethea – Wingate
Yasmyne Cornelius – Mount Olive
Volleyball
Emma Grace Cobb – Carson Newman (playing volleyball)
Kristen Francis – UNC-G
Polina Rusinovich – NC State
Softball
Morgan Kinney – Guilford (playing softball)
Preston Hawkins – Peace College (playing softball)
Ashleigh Tyree – WCU
Alexis Hall – Undecided
Carly Woodcock – Leon’s Beauty School
Cross Country
Max Green – Guilford (playing baseball)
Leah Resler – UNC-CH
Caroline Cochrane – UNC-CH
Mica Patterson – Appalachian
DJ Johnson – GTCC
Cheer
Madison Duncan – US Air Force
Baseball
Max Green – Guilford (playing baseball)
Jackson Councilman – NCSU
Men’s Basketball
Jeremy Lopez – Undecided
Lincoln Vasquez – GTCC
