Recognizing the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede comes from Cornerstone Charter Academy

Here come the Senior Athletes from the Cornerstone Charter Academy, and we thank the Cardinals’ Athletic Director John Lawrence for sending all of this info on his seniors, our way…We wish them the best, with many hitting the road and going on to college next year…

**********Let’s let the Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here the Cardinals from Cornerstone Charter Academy, located here in Greensboro….**********

+++++(Wish we had some music to play in the background as you look over the names, but feel free to hum along, as you read.)+++++

Swimming

Caroline Cochrane – UNC-CH

Kaitlyn Finberg – UNC-C

Deanna Johnson – Firefighting

Rebekah Kirkman – UNC-CH

Leah Resler – UNC-CH

Johanna Sturges – UNC-G

Katie Wilkins – UNC-W

Zach Bousmaha – UNC-G

Golf

Robert Davis – Auburn

Women’s Tennis

Arizona Poole – UNC-G

Preston Hawkins – Peace College (playing softball)

Mica Patterson – Appalachian

Ashleigh Tyree – WCU

Men’s Soccer

Jackson Councilman – NC State

Nic Kissam – UNC-G

Lincoln Vasquez – GTCC

Women’s Soccer

Katie Wilkins – UNC-W

Leah Resler – UNC-CH

Madison Duncan – US Air Force

Maddie Council – Greensboro College (playing soccer)

Rebekah Kirkman – UNC-CH

MacKenzie Palma – Elon

Jordan Soloman – Greensboro College

Women’s Basketball

Priya Hairston – UNC-G

Ashleigh Tyree – WCU

Anna Fink – UNC-W

MacKenzie Palma – Elon

Ketedra Bethea – Wingate

Yasmyne Cornelius – Mount Olive

Volleyball

Emma Grace Cobb – Carson Newman (playing volleyball)

Kristen Francis – UNC-G

Polina Rusinovich – NC State

Softball

Morgan Kinney – Guilford (playing softball)

Preston Hawkins – Peace College (playing softball)

Ashleigh Tyree – WCU

Alexis Hall – Undecided

Carly Woodcock – Leon’s Beauty School

Cross Country

Max Green – Guilford (playing baseball)

Leah Resler – UNC-CH

Caroline Cochrane – UNC-CH

Mica Patterson – Appalachian

DJ Johnson – GTCC

Cheer

Madison Duncan – US Air Force

Baseball

Max Green – Guilford (playing baseball)

Jackson Councilman – NCSU

Men’s Basketball

Jeremy Lopez – Undecided

Lincoln Vasquez – GTCC