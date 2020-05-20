Updates on Guilford County Football Players with New College Offers this week

New college offers this week for Caleb Curtain, from Southwest Guilford High School, and for Xavier Simmons, linebacker from Northwest Guilford High School…

Caleb Curtain with an offer from VMI/Virginia Military Institute….Curtain is a wide receiver and a member of the Class of 2021 at Southwest Guilford High School…

LB Xavier Simmons has received two offers this week, one from Duke University and Coach David Cutcliffe and the other from East Carolina University and coach Mike Houston…Simmons with the Northwest Guilford High School, Class of 2022…