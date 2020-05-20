Updates on Guilford County Football Players with New College Offers this week:Add Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) to the list

New college offers this week for Caleb Curtain, formerly with Southwest Guilford High School and now with the Grimsley Whirlies, and for Xavier Simmons, linebacker from Northwest Guilford High School…

Caleb Curtain with an offer from VMI/Virginia Military Institute….Curtain is a wide receiver and a member of the Class of 2021 at Grimsley High School…

(The kids are making the moves pretty quick these days, with WR Caleb Curtain, from SWG to Grimsley High School.)

Caleb Curtain with us back in the day, when he was with the Undefeated Southwest Guilford Middle School Cowboys(8-0)….

LB Xavier Simmons has received two offers this week, one from Duke University and Coach David Cutcliffe and the other from East Carolina University and coach Mike Houston…Simmons with the Northwest Guilford High School, Class of 2022…

Johncarlos Miller II, from Dudley High School, now with another offer, and this time around it is the Western Carolina Catamounts who are at the table, looking at the Class of 2021 tight end/OL from James B. Dudley High School, home of the Dudley Panthers…